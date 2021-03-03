NEWS

EU Commissioner marks one year since visit to Evros

European Commission Vice President for promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas on Wednesday marked one year since his visit to Greece’s northeastern border region of Evros.

The presidents of the executive European Commission, the European Council and the European Parliament – Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel and David Sassoli – took a helicopter tour of the Greek-Turkish border in early March 2020.

The visit was seen as a show of solidarity with Greece as it struggled to hold back the migrant tide following Turkey’s decision to relax controls on migrant movement toward the EU.

“One year today since the memorable visit of EU leaders to Evros to show that the EU stands shoulder to shoulder with Greece in managing migration. Europe’s external borders will be protected. High time for a common EU migration and asylum policy,” he said in a tweet. 

