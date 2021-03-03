NEWS

Government has agreed to partly pay Church’s lay staff

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has accepted a request by the country’s Orthodox Church to contribute to the annual payroll cost of its lay staff employed in various ecclesiastical bodies, the Church’s governing body announced on Tuesday.

The Holy Synod said this staff is “instrumental in the execution of the pastoral and charitable work of the Church, which despite the crisis and the minimization of its income, due to the suspension of the operation of the churches, did not stop.” 

It also said that no employee was fired during this period.

