Pyatt says US ready to discuss acquisition of frigates, F-35s

The United States is ready to discuss the sale of American frigates and F-35 fighter jets whenever Greece is ready, the US Ambassador to the country, Geoffrey Pyatt, told journalists on Thursday in a discussion that included Athens’ plans to upgrade it Navy and Air Force capabilities.

Washington is examining the framework of an interim deal for the sale of a warship to Greece until the new frigates has been completed, if there is an agreement between the two sides, the ambassador said.

The US is waiting the relevant non-binding Letter of Request (LoR) from the Greek government on the frigates, adding that Washington’s proposal “will be unmatched.”

Concerning the possibility of acquiring F-35s, Pyatt stressed that this process will take several years, as Lockheed Martin has said it will take about five years to develop the required infrastructure for the housing of the fighter jets in Greece.