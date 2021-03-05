daily-number-of-new-covid-cases-remains-high-with-2-215

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 2,215 new Covid cases in Greece on Friday, minimally less than the 2,219 new cases reported on Thursday.

There was also a slight reduction in the number of deaths reported on Friday with 32. These latest fatalities bring the total number of deaths to 6,664. EODY also reported that there are currently 451 intubated patients, with an average of 68.

There was a significant rise in the rate of Covid patient hospital admissions as there was a 10.14% increase for a total of 402 admissions.

Attica, Athens and its suburbs and Greece’s most populous region, remains the epicenter of the pandemic reporting 1,057 new cases, followed by the northern city Thessaloniki with 247, and Achaia in the Peloponnese with 107.

The weekend is going to be a test of the efficacy of the measures announced by the government on Wednesday. The weather is expected to be good which will surely increase the restlessness of Athenians who continue to stay at home. However, the nightly curfew is moved back an hour and now begins at 7 p.m.