Hospitals ‘at war’ with virus, says unionist

The pressure of the new wave of Covid-19 infections on the country’s health system is constantly intensifying, with Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN) president Michalis Giannakos ruing on Thursday that hospitals in Attica “are at war, without preparation.”

POEDIN said that Covid ICUs were full on Thursday at the KAT, Sismanogleio, Agia Olga, Gennimatas, Red Cross, Elpis, NIMTS, Evangelismos, Thriasio and Asklipieio hospitals.

The number of intubated patients is increasing by the day, while hospital admissions of patients with coronavirus are continuing apace.

The number of intubated patients nationwide rose to 449 at noon on Thursday, while there were 365 new hospital admissions over the previous 24 hours.

Another 2,219 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, raising the total number of infections to 199,496, while 35 deaths were reported, raising total fatalities to 6,632.

There was an average of 316 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.