Erdogan tells Merkel Turkey has ‘constructive approach’ on East Med, Aegean

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that his country is pursuing a “constructive approach” on its problems with Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean in a video call on Friday, Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

Erdogan said Ankara “has rejected the expansive maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration,” arguing that that these claims “violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.”

