counseling-center-announced-by-athens-municipal-authorities-on-women-s-day

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis announced on Monday the creation of a women’s counseling center on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The center will be a European data structure created for the first time in Athens, staffed by 11 people, including two psychologists, two social workers, a sociologist and a lawyer. Its main goal, Bakoyannis said, is to support female victims of violence and discrimination. He added that the center was created in line with the European Charter for Gender Equality that the Municipality of Athens faithfully implements, with the provision of social, psychological and legal support.

“This year’s International Day for women’s rights acquires special significance for Greece. Dozens of women are joining the #MeToo movement and are breaking their silence, and it is time for our society, all of us, to break it, with deeds,” he said.