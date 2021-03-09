NEWS

Greece condemns weekend attack on Saudi oil port

greece-condemns-weekend-attack-on-saudi-oil-port
[Reuters]

The Greek Foreign Minister issued a statement on Tuesday “unequivocally” condemning a weekend drone attack on an oil export terminal in the Saudi Arabian port of Ras Tanura.

“Such actions violate the rules of International Law and compromise security and stability in a very important region,” the ministry said in response to the drone strike by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fighting in Yemen.

“Once again, we stress that such actions substantially undermine the international efforts, which Greece fully supports, towards a comprehensive political solution that benefits all the people of Yemen,” the ministry’s statement added.

According to the Saudi Energy ministry, the attacks did not result in any “injury or loss of life or property.”

Reuters reported that the drone strikes targeted an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, site of a refinery and the world’s biggest offshore oil-loading facility, and a residential compound in Dhahran used by state-controlled oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Diplomacy Energy
READ MORE
egypt-issues-new-map-of-eez0
EAST MED

Egypt issues new map of EEZ

dendias-says-issue-with-egypt-s-block-tender-essentially-resolved0
NEWS

Dendias says issue with Egypt’s block tender ‘essentially resolved’

[File photo]
DIPLOMACY

Biden wants to deepen Greek-US relations, says US envoy 

turkey-eyeing-cyprus-natural-resources0
NEWS

Turkey eyeing Cyprus’ natural resources

ankara-planning-kastellorizo-drilling0
NEWS

Ankara planning Kastellorizo drilling

pompeo-pledges-us-support-to-ease-greece-turkey-dispute0
NEWS

Pompeo pledges US support to ease Greece-Turkey dispute