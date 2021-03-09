greece-condemns-weekend-attack-on-saudi-oil-port

The Greek Foreign Minister issued a statement on Tuesday “unequivocally” condemning a weekend drone attack on an oil export terminal in the Saudi Arabian port of Ras Tanura.

“Such actions violate the rules of International Law and compromise security and stability in a very important region,” the ministry said in response to the drone strike by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fighting in Yemen.

“Once again, we stress that such actions substantially undermine the international efforts, which Greece fully supports, towards a comprehensive political solution that benefits all the people of Yemen,” the ministry’s statement added.

According to the Saudi Energy ministry, the attacks did not result in any “injury or loss of life or property.”

Reuters reported that the drone strikes targeted an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, site of a refinery and the world’s biggest offshore oil-loading facility, and a residential compound in Dhahran used by state-controlled oil giant Saudi Aramco.