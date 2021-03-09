NEWS

PM calls for restraint after clashes in march against police violence

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for “restraint and composure” after violent clashes between police and protesters broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence, leaving one officer injured.

The rally was prompted by a video posted on social media that appeared to show a man being beaten on Sunday by officers in the area.

“The sad images of violence we all saw tonight in Athens must be the last. And the life of one of our fellow citizens, the young policeman who was in danger, should wake us up”, he said in a recorded video message posted on his official Twitter account.

 “I am addressing young people, who are destined to create and not to destroy. Blind rage does not lead anywhere,” he added. 

Another four officers were lightly injured in the same clashes, Greek Police said.

