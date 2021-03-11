NEWS

Lockdown places church charities in financial bind


[Alexandros Avramidis]

The charity institutions of the country’s dioceses are under intense financial pressure as lockdown restrictions have led to a significant slump in church revenues.

Indicatively, the income of churches has dwindled by some 60%, with a further slide expected. Moreover, metropolises, churches, monasteries, and charities that receive rents from properties they own have incurred losses of about 40-45%. The taxation of all the above (ENFIA, VAT, etc) is paid normally.

According to data from the chief secretary of the Church of Greece’s Holy Synod, the consequences of the suspension of church services have been especially dire for self-financed ones that do not belong to the public sector, as collections from worshippers, which were a financial mainstay, are now nonexistent.

The drop in revenues has affected the approximately 4,500 charities and structures of the Church, including nursing homes.

Church Charity
