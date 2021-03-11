NEWS

Family requests inquiry into infant death

family-requests-inquiry-into-infant-death

The family of the 37-day-old infant that died on Tuesday due to Covid-19 complications has submitted a request to the Athens Prosecutor’s Office to prove possible liability on the part of the doctors and medical staff who oversaw the baby’s treatment at the Aglaia Kyriakou Hospital.

“The family wants justice to be done and the causes of death to be known. We want to know if there was medical negligence,” said the family’s lawyer Antonis Sakaroudis, leaving the Athens Prosecutor’s Office.

Health Justice
READ MORE
judges-call-for-revocation-of-court-spray-decision0
NEWS

Judges call for revocation of court spray decision

top-court-says-legal-to-expel-unvaccinated-children-from-kindergartens0
NEWS

Top court says legal to expel unvaccinated children from kindergartens

greek-prosecutors-complain-at-courts-operation-amid-pandemic0
NEWS

Greek prosecutors complain at courts’ operation amid pandemic

five-athens-clinic-officials-to-testify-before-prosecutor-over-coronavirus-related-deaths0
NEWS

Five Athens clinic officials to testify before prosecutor over coronavirus-related deaths

administrative-courts-reopen-june-1-criminal-courts-after-june-210
NEWS

Administrative courts reopen June 1, criminal courts after June 21

prosecutor-launches-investigation-over-coronavirus-outbreak-at-private-clinic0
NEWS

Prosecutor launches investigation over coronavirus outbreak at private clinic