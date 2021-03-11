family-requests-inquiry-into-infant-death

The family of the 37-day-old infant that died on Tuesday due to Covid-19 complications has submitted a request to the Athens Prosecutor’s Office to prove possible liability on the part of the doctors and medical staff who oversaw the baby’s treatment at the Aglaia Kyriakou Hospital.

“The family wants justice to be done and the causes of death to be known. We want to know if there was medical negligence,” said the family’s lawyer Antonis Sakaroudis, leaving the Athens Prosecutor’s Office.