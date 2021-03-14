NEWS

Large parts of Aegean isles designated as forestland

large-parts-of-aegean-isles-designated-as-forestland
The island of Ano Koufonisi, seen in a file photo.

Large expanses on Aegean islands of the Cyclades chain are designated as forestland areas according to relevant state maps.

However, there are also large differences between the islands in terms of areas designated as forestland.

The map designation and the disparities between the islands are expected to bring a wave of disputes between private land owners and the state.

The largest percentage of forestland areas in the Cyclades is recorded on the small islands of Irakleia and Koufonisia (79.7%), Donoussa (69.1% and Schinoussa (44.2%).

In stark contrast, popular tourist destinations such as Santorini and Mykonos – the two most expensive islands as far as buying property is concerned – have no forestland.

On Naxos, which is the largest Cycladic island, 52.8% of its area is designated as forestland, compared to 42.7% on Andros, the second largest.

Environment
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Investigation opens into animal poisoning cases

demolitions-on-beaches-lakesides-suspended-due-to-covid0
NEWS

Demolitions on beaches, lakesides suspended due to Covid

eu-mulls-tax-for-recycling-laggards-commissioner-tells-kathimerini0
PLASTIC

EU mulls tax for recycling laggards, Commissioner tells Kathimerini

Flamingos search for food at a salt lake in the southern coastal city of Larnaca, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus.
NEWS

Cyprus activists: Hunters’ lead pellets threaten flamingos

greece-expresses-solidarity-with-india-over-uttarakhand-glacier-disaster0
NEWS

Greece expresses solidarity with India over Uttarakhand glacier disaster

joint-wwf-appeal-to-pm-to-stop-hydrocarbon-extraction0
NEWS

Joint WWF appeal to PM to stop hydrocarbon extraction