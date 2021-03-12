NEWS

Athens nightclub raided for defying Covid restrictions

A nightclub in downtown Athens was raided on Friday night for blatantly defying coronavirus restrictions by putting on a live music show and welcoming guests.

Police raided the unnamed club on Friday night following a phone call on the 1520 hotline, set up by the government to receive reports of lockdown violations, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported.

Skai TV, meanwhile, said that there were at least 20 customers at the club at the time of the raid, as welll as a singer, servers and security staff.

Coronavirus Crime
