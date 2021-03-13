ankara-accuses-greece-of-harboring-terrorists

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday accused Greece of harboring terrorists following the airing of an interview with Fethullah Gülen on Greek television. Specifically, the Turkish ministry claims that Greece is providing refuge for members of the Gülen movement (FETO) which it has designated as a terrorist organization and has accused of orchestrating the 2016 attempted coup against the Erdogan government. It also decried the interview as inexcusable public propaganda.

“Greece has become a safe destination for members of the FETO, as there they can move unimpeded and work to achieving their goals. Alongside them are the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) and other terrorist organizations who continue to operate in Greece” said Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy.

Aksoy also called on Greece to co-operate with Turkey on the extradition of FETO members in Greece and stated that FETO is a threat to the safety of all states and not just Turkey.

This accusation comes mere days before exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey are set to resume on March 16.