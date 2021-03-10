Greece: Exploratory talks with Turkey to be held on March 16

The next round of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey will be he;d on March 16 in Athens, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The press release did not provide any more details.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish media reported that the discussions will be held on March 16-17. The reports also said there would be political consultations between the Greek and Turkish deputy foreign ministers alongside the talks.

This latest round will bring the total tally up to 62 rounds. The previous round was held in late January.