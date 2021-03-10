NEWS

Greece: Exploratory talks with Turkey to be held on March 16

greece-exploratory-talks-with-turkey-to-be-held-on-march-16

The next round of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey will be he;d on March 16 in Athens, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The press release did not provide any more details. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish media reported that the discussions will be held on March 16-17. The reports also said there would be political consultations between the Greek and Turkish deputy foreign ministers alongside the talks.

This latest round will bring the total tally up to 62 rounds. The previous round was held in late January.

Diplomacy Turkey
READ MORE
A handout photo made available by Turkish Foreign Ministry Press Office shows, members of the Turkey and Greece committee during the 61th exploratory meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, on January 25. [EPA]
NEWS

Greece, Turkey exploratory talks to be held on March 16-17, say Turkish media

top-us-legislators-call-on-blinken-to-refuse-immunity-to-turkish-security-in-dc-attack0
NEWS

Top US legislators call on Blinken to refuse immunity to Turkish security in DC attack

athens-sees-ankara-games-ahead-of-summit0
NEWS

Athens sees Ankara games ahead of summit

dendias-meets-egyptian-counterpart-in-cairo0
DIPLOMACY

Dendias meets Egyptian counterpart in Cairo

[InTime News]
EAST MED

Athens analyzing Egypt statement by Cavusoglu

turkey-says-demarcation-deal-with-egypt-possible0
NEWS

Turkey says demarcation deal with Egypt possible