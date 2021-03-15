New virus infections drop to 1,134; intubations remain high

The number of reported new coronavirus infections fell to 1,134 on Monday from 1,626 on Sunday in Greece, according to data published by health authorities.

This brought the total number to 222,281.

Overall fatalities from the pandemic rose to 7,137, after 46 Covid-19 deaths were added to the data, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

The number of intubated patients was 564 (median age was 68), while 1,494 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 3,925,165 PCR tests and 1,943,167 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.