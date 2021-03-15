AstraZeneca jabs to continue, says Greek national committee

Inoculations with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine will continue on schedule, Greece’s National Committee of Vaccinations said on Sunday, addressing concerns over side effects.

Responding to reports of “isolated thrombosis and embolism incidents” following inoculations with AstraZeneca’s vaccines, the committee cited the European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee, which said there is no evidence that these episodes are causally linked to the vaccination.

The rate of such episodes, moreover, is not greater than the expected occurrence in the public in general, the national committee said, adding the same is true in the United Kingdom after over 11 million vaccinations with AstraZeneca vaccines.

It further added that it is working with the Greek Pharmaceutical Organization to continuously monitor the safety of vaccines, following and reviewing any references to possible unwanted side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines. [ANA-MPA]