turkish-media-reports-exercise-with-us-in-east-med

Turkish media on Tuesday claimed that Turkey will be participating in military exercises led by the United States in the eastern Mediterranean.

Citing information from security forces, broadcaster Turkish Radio & Television (TRT) said that Turkey’s frigate TCG Gemlik will take part an exercise on Tuesday with the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier, south of Rhodes.

The same report claimed that the exercise will be expanded with the participation of more Turkish Navy aircraft and frigates on March 18.