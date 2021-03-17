EU Covid certificate a temporary measure, Schinas says

The European Commission is on Wednesday expected to propose the establishment of a Covid-19 certificate to allow European Union citizens to travel inside the bloc.

Speaking to a group of Greek correspondents in Brussels, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said that the main aim of the so-called “digital green certificate” would be to facilitate travel within the Schengen area.

He said it would be up to national governments to decide whether the certificate would be used to grant access to restaurants and cultural events.

Schinas stressed that the introduction of the certificate should be seen as a temporary measure. “We will need it for as long as the pandemic continues,” he said.

Reports have said that the certificate would be granted to citizens with either evidence of vaccination against Covid-19, a negative coronavirus test or proof of recovery from the sickness.