WHO ‘worried’ about pandemic spread in Balkans, Central Europe

The World Health Organization said on Thursday it was “particularly worried” about the spread of the coronavirus in the Balkans and Central Europe, where the number of hospitalizations and deaths are among the highest in the world, AFP reported.

“We are particularly worried about the epidemiological situation in the Balkans, as well as many other countries around Central Europe,” Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO’s European office, was quoted as saying by AFP.

The organization’s regional office for Europe added that the problem was more intense in regions that had successfully controlled the first wave of the pandemic in 2020. 

