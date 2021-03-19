NEWS

Med 5 meet in Athens to discuss migration policy

The interior ministers of the five Mediterranean countries on the front line of mass migration to Europe are meeting in Greece to discuss the European Union’s policies as the bloc works toward a new migration pact.

Ministers from Italy, Spain, Malta, Cyprus and Greece arrived in Athens on Friday evening for talks on Saturday.

The five created the “Med 5” group last year in an effort to form a united front within the EU. Southern European countries with extensive coastlines have borne the brunt of arriving asylum-seekers hoping to enter the EU.

Most Europe-bound migrants travel by boat on dangerous maritime smuggling routes, either from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands or across the Mediterranean from North Africa.

Thousands have died in shipwrecks. Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said all five countries “consider that the (EU’s) new migration and asylum pact must ensure in practice the balance between the de facto responsibility that the member-states at the forefront of the migration issue undertake, and the solidarity that our partners in the European Union must show.”

The five nations have long called for a more equitable distribution of asylum seekers who make it to Europe, including for other EU members to accept new arrivals.

[AP]

 

Migration EU
