free-covid-19-self-testing-kits-to-be-made-available-in-april

The government will start distributing free self-testing kits for Covid-19 from the first week of April in pharmacies as part of an effort to help health authorities get a clearer picture on the spread of the virus.

Anyone who wishes to be tested will be able to pick up one per week by presenting his or her social security number (AMKA), the prime minister’s office said in a press release on Saturday.

Along with the self-test, citizens will receive a leaflet with instructions for the procedure they would need to follow depending on the result.

In a Q&A released on Saturday, the governemnt said these tests have an accuracy rate close to 95-99 percent. If a person tests positive, they will have to declaration of the positive result on a special platform that will be announced soon and follow up with a molecular test at a health center for confirmation.

If a person tests positive, they will have to declare the positive result to the health authorities on a special platform that will open soon and follow up with a molecular test at a health center for confirmation.

The government said Greece would be the first European country to make such test kits easily available and free of charge.