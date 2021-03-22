Athens considers Borrell’s report on Turkey ‘positive and balanced’

Greece considers Monday’s report by the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Turkey “positive and balanced,” according to diplomatic sources, as it includes a lot of satisfactory points even if there are “some deficiencies.”

According to those sources, the positive points are that the report has a two-fold approach both for a possible positive agenda and for the prospect of sanctions, which are clear and set out in detail.

Athens is also satisfied with the fact that the report is clear in terms of the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and of the continental shelf. The disagreement should be resolved through dialogue in the context of International Law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and if a solution is not reached through the dialogue, the two countries should have recourse to The Hague, the sources said.

The report depicts in a generally objective way the developments in the context of the EU-Turkey relations.

[ANA-MPA]