NEWS

PM visiting US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Crete on Tuesday

pm-visiting-us-aircraft-carrier-eisenhower-in-crete-on-tuesday
[Kelly M. Agee/via Intime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier which is docked in Crete on Tuesday morning. 

He will be accompanied by Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and the head of the Greek Armed forces (GEETHA), Konstantinos Floros.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier arrived at the naval base of Marathi (NSA Souda Bay) in the northwest coast of Crete on Saturday morning (March 20).

US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, had said on the day that the port visit “demonstrates the unique capacities the Souda provides to support US presence in the strategically dynamic East Med.”

Mitsotakis’ visit is scheduled at 9 a.m.

US Politics
READ MORE
possible-recognition-of-armenian-genocide-will-rattle-us-turkey-relations-says-strategist0
NEWS

Possible recognition of Armenian Genocide will rattle US-Turkey relations, says strategist

biden-calls-turkey-s-exit-from-treaty-for-women-unwarranted0
NEWS

Biden calls Turkey’s exit from treaty for women unwarranted

white-house-on-the-armenian-genocide-we-have-to-acknowledge-history0
NEWS

White House on the Armenian Genocide: We have to acknowledge history

erdogan-says-biden-comments-on-putin-unacceptable0
NEWS

Erdogan says Biden comments on Putin ‘unacceptable’

turkish-mps-criticize-us-senators-letter-on-turkey0
NEWS

Turkish MPs criticize US senators’ letter on Turkey

us-greece-security-relationship-key-to-american-interests-in-east-med-says-blinken0
NEWS

US-Greece security relationship key to American interests in East Med, says Blinken