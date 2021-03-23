pm-visiting-us-aircraft-carrier-eisenhower-in-crete-on-tuesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier which is docked in Crete on Tuesday morning.

He will be accompanied by Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and the head of the Greek Armed forces (GEETHA), Konstantinos Floros.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier arrived at the naval base of Marathi (NSA Souda Bay) in the northwest coast of Crete on Saturday morning (March 20).

US Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, had said on the day that the port visit “demonstrates the unique capacities the Souda provides to support US presence in the strategically dynamic East Med.”

Mitsotakis’ visit is scheduled at 9 a.m.