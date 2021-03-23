NEWS

Blinken: NATO must keep Turkey close despite differences

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg prior to a NATO foreign ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, ON March 23, 2021. [Yves Herman, Pool via AP]

The NATO alliance can emerge stronger after period of internal divisions and must keep Turkey at the heart of transatlantic ties, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Blinken said that, despite public differences with Ankara, the United States and NATO had a strong interest in keeping Turkey anchored in the alliance.

“Turkey is a long-standing and valued ally,” Blinken told an event at NATO headquarters, saying it was also in Ankara’s interest to remain in the alliance.

