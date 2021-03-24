NEWS

Cavusoglu says he told US counterpart S-400 was ‘a done deal’ at meeting

cavusoglu-says-he-told-us-counterpart-s-400-was-a-done-deal-at-meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he told his US counterpart Antony Blinken that Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems was “a done deal,” adding that the NATO allies needed a roadmap to tackle disagreements.

The US State Department said Blinken had urged Ankara not to retain the S-400s in their talks at a NATO meeting in Brussels.

Cavusoglu said his talks with Blinken were held in a constructive atmosphere and that they agreed to hold a more comprehensive meeting in Turkey or the United States. [Reuters]

US Turkey Defense Politics
READ MORE
us-urges-turkey-not-to-keep-russian-s-400-air-defense-system0
NEWS

US urges Turkey not to keep Russian S-400 air defense system

turkey-not-the-same-as-in-2000-or-2016-dendias-tells-kathimerini0
NEWS

Turkey not the same as in 2000 or 2016, Dendias tells Kathimerini

trump-revives-threat-to-veto-defense-bill-mandating-sanctions-on-turkey0
NEWS

Trump revives threat to veto defense bill mandating sanctions on Turkey

us-set-to-sanction-turkey-over-s-400-as-early-as-friday0
NEWS

US set to sanction Turkey over S-400 as early as Friday

us-sanctions-counter-productive-and-would-harm-relations-turkish-official-says0
NEWS

US sanctions counter-productive and would harm relations, Turkish official says

us-house-approves-defense-bill-foreseeing-turkey-sanctions-over-s-400s0
NEWS

US House approves defense bill foreseeing Turkey sanctions over S-400s