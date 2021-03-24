NEWS

Staff at Thessaloniki university raise funds to pay sit-in expenses

staff-at-thessaloniki-university-raise-funds-to-pay-sit-in-expenses

Teaching and administrative staff at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University are reportedly raising funds to cover the court costs of students who were arrested by police on February 22 after they had occupied the premises.

The initiative was revealed on Wednesday by New Democracy’s Thessaloniki MP Stratos Simopoulos, who said that the Unified Association of Teaching Staff (ESDEP) and the Association of Administrative Staff of Aristotle University are raising funds to cover lawyers’ and court fees, in consultation with the defense attorneys.

The damage caused by the student occupation, including the theft of objects from the university buildings and classified documents of teaching staff, has been estimated at 65,000 euros.

Education Crime
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

University senate decries police force in April as illegal

twenty-four-protesters-arrested-after-clashes-with-police-at-education-bill-rally0
NEWS

Twenty-four protesters arrested after clashes with police at education bill rally

attackers-of-rector-released0
NEWS

Attackers of rector released

panteion-pushes-back-against-campus-police0
NEWS

Panteion pushes back against campus police

plan-drafted-to-rid-unis-of-lawlessness0
NEWS

Plan drafted to rid unis of lawlessness

ministry-universities-seem-at-odds-over-campus-security0
NEWS

Ministry, universities seem at odds over campus security