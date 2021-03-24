staff-at-thessaloniki-university-raise-funds-to-pay-sit-in-expenses

Teaching and administrative staff at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University are reportedly raising funds to cover the court costs of students who were arrested by police on February 22 after they had occupied the premises.

The initiative was revealed on Wednesday by New Democracy’s Thessaloniki MP Stratos Simopoulos, who said that the Unified Association of Teaching Staff (ESDEP) and the Association of Administrative Staff of Aristotle University are raising funds to cover lawyers’ and court fees, in consultation with the defense attorneys.

The damage caused by the student occupation, including the theft of objects from the university buildings and classified documents of teaching staff, has been estimated at 65,000 euros.