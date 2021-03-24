NEWS

Cyprus seeking changes to EU’s Turkey statement

cyprus-seeking-changes-to-eu-s-turkey-statement

Consultations continued yesterday on the content of a joint statement by the members of the European Council on Turkey, with Cyprus proposing an overhaul of the initial draft during a meeting of the permanent representatives of the member-states. 

Among other things, it suggested deleting the references to positive measures (customs union, high-level dialogue, people-to-people contacts) and the multilateral conference on the East Mediterranean, proposing instead to replace them with an expression of the EU’s deep concern over Ankara’s continuing failings regarding the rule of law and fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu described his talks yesterday in Brussels with US counterpart Antony Blinken, in their first face-to-face meeting since Joe Biden was elected US president, as “constructive.” Blinken reiterated Washington’s opposition to Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems.

Diplomacy EU
READ MORE
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, left, talks to Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides during a European Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Monday, March 22, 2021. [Aris Oikonomou, Pool Photo via AP]
NEWS

FM: Borrell report mainly ‘positive’

[AP]
NEWS

Cyprus rejects EU draft on Turkey which seeks to deepen trade ties

germany-warns-turkey-that-eu-sanctions-remain-on-the-table0
NEWS

Germany warns Turkey that EU sanctions remain on the table

athens-considers-borrell-s-report-on-turkey-amp-8216-positive-and-balanced-amp-82170
NEWS

Athens considers Borrell’s report on Turkey ‘positive and balanced’

borrell-report-on-turkey-responds-to-greek-concerns0
NEWS

Borrell report on Turkey responds to Greek concerns

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel hold a video call with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Brussels, Belgium, on March 19. [Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via Reuters]
NEWS

Erdogan, EU chiefs discuss Turkey-EU ties, East Med ahead of EU summit