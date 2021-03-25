NEWS

EU not giving ‘blank cheque’ to Turkey, gov’t sources say

eu-not-giving-blank-cheque-to-turkey-gov-t-sources-say
[Dimitris Papamitsos/PM's Office]

The European Union is not giving Turkey a “blank cheque” in the Eastern Mediterranean with the conclusions adopted by EU leaders in a virtual meeting on Thursday, Greek government sources said after the summit.

According to the sources, the EU calls on Turkey to refrain from renewed provocations or unilateral actions in violation of international law, offering Ankara a phased, proportionate and reversible manner to enhance co-operation.

Turkey “will have to show consistency and continuity and will continue to be evaluated,” and any decisions will be referred to the European Council in June, they noted.

