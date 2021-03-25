NEWS

Turkey must stick to its ‘moderate behaviour,’ EU’s Michel says

turkey-must-stick-to-its-moderate-behaviour-eu-s-michel-says

The European Union will remain cautious on its improved relationship with Turkey, which must stick to its recent more “moderate behaviour,” European Council President Charles Michel said after chairing a summit of the bloc’s leaders on Thursday.

Michel said he may pay a visit to Turkey next month.

“We really hope it will be possible to improve the relationship with Turkey, but at the same time … for us it is important that Turkey keep a positive behaviour, a moderate behaviour,” he told a news conference.

“But we remain cautious and we remain careful, and indeed we are in contact with the Turkish authorities in order to pay a visit probably in April to Turkey.”

[Reuters]

EU Turkey Politics
READ MORE
eu-to-offer-turkey-aid-trade-help-despite-rights-concerns0
NEWS

EU to offer Turkey aid, trade help despite rights concerns

[AP]
BORRELL REPORT

Athens and Nicosia object to summit draft

[Reuters]
NEWS

Turkey against tension in the East Med, Erdogan tells Merkel

dendias-welcomes-borrell-s-report-points-out-omissions0
NEWS

Dendias welcomes Borrell’s report, points out omissions

erdogan-says-he-will-discuss-turkey-eu-issues-east-mediterranean-with-eu-chiefs0
DIPLOMACY

Erdogan says he will discuss Turkey-EU issues, east Mediterranean with EU chiefs

dendias-calls-for-stricter-eu-policy-toward-turkey0
INTERNATIONAL LAW

Dendias calls for stricter EU policy toward Turkey