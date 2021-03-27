zagorakis-elected-president-of-the-hellenic-football-federation

Theodoros Zagorakis, the man who captained Greece when it lifted the Euro 2004 soccer trophy, was elected with an almost unanimous majority as the new president of the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) on Saturday.

Zagorakis said he will work for the recovery of the game in Greece, whose reputation has suffered immensely in recent years due to corruption allegations.

“The effort for the recovery of Greek football starts tomorrow. There is a plan, there is a mood. In this great effort, no one is being left out, and I call on all the people of football to join us,” he said.

Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis noted that, as the leader of the “epic 2004 triumph,” Zagorakis is now being called upon to lead the reconstruction of the country soccer.