freighters-stuck-after-february-collision-off-the-peloponnese-detached

Two freighters which had been stuck following their collision under unknown circumstances ten nautical miles west of the island of Kithira island, off southern Peloponnese, on February 13, were freed by Greek port authorities on Sunday.

Liberian-flagged Kiveli had crashed with its prow midship into Maltese-flagged Afina I, and both started taking in water. They were then towed, while still attached to each other, to nearby Vatika Bay.

Afina I had a 18-member crew (16 Georgians and two Russians) and was bound for Spain loaded with iron ore, while the Kyveli had a crew of 24 (one Georgian and 23 Filippinos ), was loaded with fertiliser and bound for Bulgaria.

[ANA-MPA]