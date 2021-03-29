chinese-defense-minister-in-athens-to-promote-defence-cooperation

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe was in Greece on Monday as part of his weeklong visit to Europe to boost military ties with countries of the region.

In Athens, Wei was received by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Hungary was the first stop in Wei’s trip on March 26, followed by Greece, North Macedonia and Serbia and comes on the invitation of the four countries’ defense ministers, a spokesperson at China’s Ministry of National Defense was quoted as saying by the country’s state-run news portal Global Times on March 25.

The Chinese official’s visit to Europe aims to “further promote the traditional friendship and practical cooperation with the defence departments and armies of these countries, and push forward a healthy and stable development of military-to-military relations,” according to the Chinese ministry.