prominent-pawnbroker-cleared-of-all-charges

A Greek pawnbroker who was accused of smuggling large quantities of gold to Turkey in 2018, was cleared of all charges on Tuesday, according to a report by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), citing his lawyer.

Richardos Mylonas, known from his appearances in television commercials advertising his chain of pawnshops that mushroomed during the Greek financial crisis, was reportedly cleared of charges of forming a criminal organization, smuggling and money laundering by a council of judges.

Mylonas and dozens more suspects were arrested in 2018 in the wake of an earlier crackdown on a gang that melted down and sold stolen jewelry. He was accused of running a racket that exported the melted-down gold to Turkey without paying taxes.