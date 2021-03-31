NEWS

Parliament votes for probe into former SYRIZA minister

parliament-votes-for-probe-into-former-syriza-minister

After a stormy debate, a parliamentary plenary session Tuesday voted in favor of a proposal by 30 ruling New Democracy lawmakers for the creation of a special committee to investigate allegations of foul play by Nikos Pappas during the contentious auction for TV licenses in 2016 when he was digital policy minister in the SYRIZA government.

The committee will investigate any crimes committed during the exercise of his ministerial duties, and specifically the charge of bribery and repeated breach of duty.

A businessman who took part in the auction, Christos Kalogritsas, accused Pappas, who was responsible for overseeing the licensing process, of “rigging” the competition.

For his part, Pappas rejected claims against him contained in the case file forwarded to Parliament in February by the Justice Ministry, and warned ND MPs to “be careful how you talk about SYRIZA.”

“The time is coming when you will pay a heavy price for your slander.”

Politics Justice
READ MORE
pm-main-opposition-leader-to-clash-over-handling-of-lignadis-case0
POLITICS

PM, main opposition leader to clash over handling of Lignadis case

prosecutor-probes-media-reports-over-ngo-role0
LIGNADIS AFFAIR

Prosecutor probes media reports over NGO role

probe-lax-oversight-let-alleged-cheats-get-cyprus-passport0
NEWS

Probe: Lax oversight let alleged cheats get Cyprus passport

kammenos-dismisses-media-reports-over-noor-one-ship0
NEWS

Kammenos dismisses media reports over Noor One ship

turkey-pilots-civilians-given-life-terms-over-2016-coup0
NEWS

Turkey: Pilots, civilians given life terms over 2016 coup

gd-s-zaroulia-prosecuted-for-lying-to-get-job0
NEWS

GD’s Zaroulia prosecuted for lying to get job