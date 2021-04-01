Dendias to meet Cavusoglu ‘if conditions allow it,’ spokesperson says
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with his Turkish counterpart “if conditions allow it,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Alexandros Papaioannou reiterated during a press briefing on Thursday.
In the same briefing, Papaioannou urged Ankara to refrain from actions that risk escalating tensions in the region.
“There has to be a clear and constant de-escalation… for a constructive dialogue to take place,” he said.
The meeting with Mevlut Cavusoglu in Turkey is set to take place on April 14.