Dendias to meet Cavusoglu ‘if conditions allow it,’ spokesperson says

dendias-to-meet-cavusoglu-if-conditions-allow-it-spokesperson-says

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with his Turkish counterpart “if conditions allow it,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Alexandros Papaioannou reiterated during a press briefing on Thursday.

In the same briefing, Papaioannou urged Ankara to refrain from actions that risk escalating tensions in the region.

“There has to be a clear and constant de-escalation… for a constructive dialogue to take place,” he said.

The meeting with Mevlut Cavusoglu in Turkey is set to take place on April 14.

Turkey Diplomacy
[AP]
