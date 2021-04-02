pressure-remains-in-hospitals-as-authorities-report-3-080-new-covid-19-cases

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, wait in a queue to conduct COVID-19 rapid tests, in the southern suburb of Glyfada, Athens, Friday, April 2, 2021. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Greek health authorities announced more than 3,000 SARS-CoV-2 infections for the third day in a row on Friday while 753 patients remained intubated, keeping the pressure on the country’s referral hospitals.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin that the overall number of infections now stands at 270,230.

It also said said that 72 people died from Covid-19 which brought the overall fatalities to 8,232.

EODY said its teams had performed 56,903 tests in the past 24 hours (19,049 PCR and 37,854 rapid antigen), with the positivity rate standing at 5.4 percent.