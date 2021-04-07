NEWS

EU life expectancy drops across bloc amid virus pandemic

eu-life-expectancy-drops-across-bloc-amid-virus-pandemic

Life expectancy across much of the European Union has dropped last year, as the 27-nation bloc struggled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU statistical agency Eurostat said Wednesday that “following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, life expectancy at birth fell in the vast majority of the EU member states.” It said the biggest drop was in Spain, with a loss of 1.6 years compared with 2019.

Bulgaria followed with a loss of 1.5 years, followed by Lithuania, Poland and Romania, which all saw a drop of -1.4 years. Denmark and Finland were the only nations to see a rise in life expectancy, with 0.1 years.

There was no overall EU statistic available since Ireland hadn’t reported data. [AP]

Coronavirus EU Survey
READ MORE
[Reuters]
NEWS

Clear link between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots, EMA official says

eu-countries-agree-to-share-solidarity-vaccines-with-states-in-need0
NEWS

EU countries agree to share ‘solidarity vaccines’ with states in need

who-europe-s-vaccination-program-is-unacceptably-slow0
CORONAVIRUS

WHO: Europe’s vaccination program is ‘unacceptably slow’

eu-official-j-amp-038-j-vaccines-to-arrive-in-april0
NEWS

EU official: J&J vaccines to arrive in April

[Alvaro Barrientos/AP]
NEWS

EU pledges to keep AstraZeneca doses in the bloc for now

eu-sharpens-coronavirus-vaccine-export-rules-as-third-wave-builds0
NEWS

EU sharpens coronavirus vaccine export rules as third wave builds