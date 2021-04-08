NEWS

Vaccinations in Greece surpassed 2 million mark

vaccinations-in-greece-surpassed-2-million-mark
[Intime News]

Vaccinations against Covid-19 in Greece, including both first and second doses, exceeded the two million mark on Wednesday, a government spokesperson said during a regular press briefing on Thursday.

The government also estimates that health authorities will complete 1.5 million vaccinations in April. 

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appealed to older Greek citizens to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as the government presses forward with its vaccination program.

“I call on the aged, I plead with them: Get vaccinated the soonest possible, vaccines are a protection, there are vaccines and appointments available, it is a fundamental act of self-protection,” he said in an interview to Star TV.

Vaccine
READ MORE
eu-health-ministers-fail-to-agree-common-guidance-on-astrazeneca-shot
NEWS

EU health ministers fail to agree common guidance on AstraZeneca shot

Vial labelled
NEWS

EU drug regulator says up to countries to decide how to handle AstraZeneca

[Reuters]
NEWS

EU drug regulator finds link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots

vaccine-no-show-rates-up-following-safety-concerns
CORONAVIRUS

Vaccine no-show rates up following safety concerns

government-pandemic-advisor-says-risk-from-astrazeneca-vaccine-is-negligible
NEWS

Government pandemic advisor says risk from AstraZeneca vaccine is negligible

[Intime News]
NEWS

Minister urges Greeks not to cancel jab appointments over AstraZeneca concerns