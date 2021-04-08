vaccinations-in-greece-surpassed-2-million-mark

Vaccinations against Covid-19 in Greece, including both first and second doses, exceeded the two million mark on Wednesday, a government spokesperson said during a regular press briefing on Thursday.

The government also estimates that health authorities will complete 1.5 million vaccinations in April.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appealed to older Greek citizens to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as the government presses forward with its vaccination program.

“I call on the aged, I plead with them: Get vaccinated the soonest possible, vaccines are a protection, there are vaccines and appointments available, it is a fundamental act of self-protection,” he said in an interview to Star TV.