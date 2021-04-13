intubations-hit-record-high

There were no signs of the pandemic letting up Tuesday as Greece logged a record number of intubated Covid-19 patients, with daily deaths approaching the 100 mark and infections hovering steadily above 4,000.



More specifically, health authorities announced that 802 patients remained intubated in intensive care units at hospitals Tuesday, while 1,901 left ICUs.



The number of confirmed new cases stood at 4,033 and there were 93 fatalities due to coronavirus complications.



Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic rose to 301,103, with the death toll climbing to 9,054.