self-test-detractor-appears-before-court

A 49-year-old woman opposed to mandatory self-testing who was arrested in Kozani, northern Greece on Thursday for posting messages on social media urging parents not to send their children to school, was released on Friday pending trial.

The single-member misdemeanor court which she appeared before on the charge of inciting disobedience accepted her request to postpone the trial due to the absence of a police witness. The court set a new trial for April 27 and revoked her detention.

The woman, who is the mother of a student who was not allowed to enter the school a few days ago because he did not present a certificate proving a negative self-test result, was arrested for inciting disobedience to public health regulations via social media posts, following a prosecutor’s order.

She had also filed a lawsuit against the teachers who barred her son from entering the school.