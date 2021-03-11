NEWS

Parents call for probe into infant’s death from Covid-19

The parents of an infant who became the youngest victim of Covid-19 in Greece have lodged a lawsuit with the Prosecutor’s Office of First Instance in Athens requesting an investigation into possible negligence on the side of the hospital and its medical staff where the baby was being treated.

The 37-day-old baby died on Monday (Mar. 8) after developing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

It had been treated for approximately a month at the Athenian children’s hospital “Aghia Sofia,” of which two weeks were in the Intensive Care Unit.

“The family wants justice to be served and to find out the cause of death. We want to know if there was medical negligence,” said their lawyer, Antonis Sarakoudis.

