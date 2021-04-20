another-athens-square-placed-under-police-supervision

Special units of the Hellenic Police have assembled around Veaki Square in Peristeri, a suburb west of central Athens, to deter people from gathering in defiance of the existing coronavirus measures.

The move is part of a wider strategy to deter people from flaunting hygiene measures and has already been used in squares of central Athens. However, this did not deter revelers from gathering in several squares over the weekend.

Greek authorities announced 3,789 new cases of coronavirus and 87 fatalities in the past 24 hours Tuesday. Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 320,629, with 9,627 dead. A total of 847 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 1,963 have left ICU.