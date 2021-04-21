greek-leaders-mark-coup-anniversary

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday marked the 54th anniversary of the April 21, 1967 military coup saying that Greeks “are proud of the achievements of our democracy.”

Describing Greece as a modern state firmly established on the rule of law, Sakellaropoulou said human rights in the country are well-protected and institutions operate smoothly “even amid the most adverse circumstances.”

In his message, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that more than five decades after the military coup, Greece continues “to further consolidate and expand [its] democracy.”

“Greece is changing, progressing, modernizing. Fifty-four years on, we remember and fight,” he said.

During the seven-year rule of the colonels, thousands of people were arrested and tortured.