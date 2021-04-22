Climate change a big worry for young Greeks, EU survey shows
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, close to half of young Greeks said they are more worried about climate change than infectious diseases on a list of priorities presented in a pan-European youth survey.
Based on the Ipsos poll, conducted on behalf of the European Environmental Bureau, 46% of young Greeks surveyed are very concerned about the environment, in line with the European average.
However, they placed climate change third in a list of the most serious problems in the world, after “the economic situation and unemployment” and “poverty/hunger.”
Young Greeks’ knowledge of climate migration is limited, even compared to the European average: Only 23% have heard much or enough about the term “climate migrants” compared to 33% of their young cohorts in Europe.
Also, only one in 10 young Greeks believe climate is among the three most important factors due to which people emigrate to Greece – less than the European average (17%).
The pan-European “End Climate Change, Start Climate of Change” campaign, funded by the European Commission, surveyed people aged 15-35 in 23 European countries.