glyfada-authorities-file-lawsuit-over-illegal-dump

The municipal authority of the upscale seaside suburb of Glyfada, south of Athens, has filed a lawsuit demanding the immediate closure of an illegal dump that has cropped up on its border with the municipality of Elliniko and Argyroupoli.

According to the lawsuit, the dump is in violation of every licensing, safety, environmental and public health law.

Glyfada Mayor Giorgos Papanikolaou also claims that the dump is on a dry stream bed, which means that it can cause flooding.