Health authorities report 2,759 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths

In their daily briefing, the Greek health authorities announced 2,759 new cases on Thursday from 63,048 tests, a positivity rate of 4.3%. A small decrease from Wednesday, the new cases bring the total of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic to 326,395.

In addition, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported a further 75 deaths, another slight decrease from Wednesday, for a total of 9,788 deaths.

Finally, there was also small decrease in reported number of intubated patients to 822, from 831 on Wednesday.

The majority of new cases (1,305) were reported in Attica, Greece’s most populous region, and the northern port city of Thessaloniki reported 374 new cases.