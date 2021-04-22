NEWS

Greece to pause vaccinations for a single day on Orthodox Easter

Vaccinations will pause nationwide on Greek Orthodox Easter, on Sunday May 2, it was decided on Thursday.

The government had earlier said that the vaccination program codenamed “Eleftheria” (freedom) would be suspended for four days between Orthodox Good Friday (April 30) – Orthodox Easter Monday (May 3).

Greece will have vaccinated 2.5 million people in May and 4 million by June, Marios Themistokleous, secretary general in charge of vaccinations, said Wednesday

He added that authorities will open the vaccinations platform for those aged 30 to 39 years on April 27 for jabs with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

