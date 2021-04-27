dormitory-for-homeless-teens-opens-in-the-capital

The first dormitory for homeless teenagers officially opened in Athens earlier this week, with a capacity which officials say can reach up to 100.

The structure is not only for unaccompanied migrant/refugee minors in Athens but any homeless children aged 12-18 living on the streets, who according to estimates number several dozen.

“When we decided to build this structure in the capital, we did not know how big the problem was, but, as it seems, many teenagers have ended up on the streets,” said Lora Pappa, president of the Metadrasi nongovernmental organization, which is operating the structure with the support of the municipality of Athens.

Since 2019, Metadrasi has also been operating a day center for homeless children where they can find food.

The NGO has also created a mobile unit to go directly to the children and offer them support.