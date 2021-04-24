geetha-chief-marks-armenian-genocide

General Konstantinos Floros, Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), on Saturday marked the Armenian Genocide of 1915, describing the campaign of deportation and mass killing conducted against the Armenian subjects of the declining Ottoman Empire as “one of the biggest crimes against humanity.”

“Today we commemorate the Armenian Genocide. One of the biggest crimes against humanity! 1.5 million souls are looking for vindication,” Floros tweeted.

Joe Biden on Saturday plans to follow through on a campaign pledge to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide, according to US officials familiar with the US president’s deliberations.