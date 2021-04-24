NEWS

GEETHA chief marks Armenian Genocide

General Konstantinos Floros, Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), on Saturday marked the Armenian Genocide of 1915, describing the campaign of deportation and mass killing conducted against the Armenian subjects of the declining Ottoman Empire as “one of the biggest crimes against humanity.”

“Today we commemorate the Armenian Genocide. One of the biggest crimes against humanity! 1.5 million souls are looking for vindication,” Floros tweeted.

Joe Biden on Saturday plans to follow through on a campaign pledge to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide, according to US officials familiar with the US president’s deliberations.

People take part in a traditional torchlight procession to mark the 106th anniversary of the mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, in Yerevan, Armenia, April 23. [EPA]
